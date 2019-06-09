Hiring events to be held at job center in Trenton

Two hiring events will be held at the Trenton Job Center at 1104 Main Street next week.

A job fair for the Department of Corrections will be held Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, from 8:30 to 11:30. Individuals interested in joining the Western Missouri Correctional Team should contact Recruiter Samona Kosfeld at 573-526-6477.

Manpower will hold a hiring event Wednesday afternoon June 12, 2019, at 1 o’clock. Applicants will need to complete a profile before meeting with a Manpower representative. Applicants will also need to bring picture identification and one other form of identification with them.

Job seekers who have not been to the Job Center in the last three months should arrive early to complete registration. Questions about the Department of Corrections and Manpower hiring events should be directed to the Trenton Job Center at 660-359-5636 extension 15.