Hiring event to be held at Trenton Job Center

Two hiring events will be held at the Trenton Job Center this week.

The Missouri Department of Corrections will hold a job fair for those interested in joining the Western Missouri Correctional Center Team on Tuesday morning October 9th from 8:30 to 11:30. Interested individuals can apply online. Call Department of Corrections Recruiter Samona Kosfeld at 573-526-6477 for more information.

Manpower will hold a hiring event at the Trenton Job Center Wednesday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

Applicants need to complete a profile before meeting with the Manpower representative and need to bring picture identification and one other form of identification with them. Those who have not been to the Job Center in the past three months should come early to complete registration.

Questions about the Manpower hiring event should be directed to the Job Center at 660-359-5636 extension 15. The Job Centers at Trenton and Chillicothe will both be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day and will reopen Tuesday morning at 8:30.