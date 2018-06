Highway Patrol Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald reports that officers will conduct three driving while intoxicated saturation operations sometime during the month of June.

The DWI saturations are mobile operations in which troopers patrol a specific area to remove impaired drivers.

Highway Patrol Troop H is made up of 15 Northwest Missouri counties, including the Green Hills counties of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer.

