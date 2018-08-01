Highway patrol to conduct DWI saturation operations in Linn and Macon counties

Highway Patrol Troop B Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt announces that troopers will participate in special enforcement operations in several counties this month.

Linn and Macon’s counties are included in the operation and Wilt says driving while intoxicated saturation operations are an important enforcement tool that enables the Patrol to enhance its efforts in reducing the number of drug and alcohol-impaired drivers on roads.

Driving while impaired is a major contributing factor of fatal traffic crashes in Missouri and Wilt notes citizens can help law enforcement efforts to apprehend impaired drivers. He urges anyone who suspects a motorist is driving while impaired or observes a vehicle driven in an erratic manner to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Information can also be reported to the Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or star 55 on a cell phone.

Like this: Like Loading...