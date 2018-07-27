Highway Patrol: Shots fired during pursuit of fugitive in Sullivan County

Officers with the highway patrol as well as other law enforcement authorities are seeking a fugitive who fled on foot from the patrol in Northeast Sullivan County.

The incident took place on Tuesday, July 24th when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Troy L. Franklin, 34, of Milan. The trooper was aware that Franklin had an active parole warrant with Franklin failing to stop during initial contact with the trooper. The subject then fled from the trooper in Adair County with the pursuit traveling into Sullivan County.

Two passengers exited Franklin’s vehicle and were last seen in the area of Mayfair Road near Missouri Highway D in Sullivan County. Franklin then continued to flee in the vehicle. During several attempts to apprehend Franklin, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper fired shots from his sidearm. Franklin abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of Ironbank Drive near Ivywood Drive. He was last seen on Wednesday, fleeing into a wooded area on Missouri Route D between Mayfair Road and Maryland Road in Northeast Sullivan County.

Officers with the patrol report Franklin was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt with fresh scratches on his exposed skin. He is described as being approximately six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, with short dark hair. Franklin should be considered armed and dangerous and the patrol encourages the public to avoid contact with Franklin or anyone they believe is suspicious.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Aircraft Division, the Shelbina Police Department’s canine unit, and the Brookfield Police Department’s canine unit also responded.

Anyone with information regarding Franklin’s or the occupants’ locations is encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the nearest law enforcement agency. The Missouri State Highway Patrol can be contacted by calling 660-385-2132 or *55 on a cellular phone.

