The highway patrol reports a St. Joseph resident, 37-year-old Amber Durbin, was arrested early Sunday in DeKalb County and accused of possessing heroin, methamphetamine, along with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fifty-five-year-old George Green, with an address of South Africa, was arrested early Sunday in Mercer County and accused of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. Green was taken to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

