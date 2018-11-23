Highway patrol reports two arrests on Thanksgiving

The highway patrol reports the separate arrests of two individuals, both of whom were taken to Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Early Thursday morning, the highway patrol arrested 19-year-old Sydney Eddins in Daviess County on multiple violations. Online court information shows five misdemeanor charges have been filed in the circuit court.

Sydney Danielle Eddins is charged with careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, speeding 16 to 19 miles an hour above the speed limit, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and the purchase or attempt to purpose or possess liquor by a minor. Bond was set at $1000 cash.

Late Thursday night, the highway patrol arrested a St. Joseph man in DeKalb County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Roach has been accused of three potential felony counts: alleged unlawful use of a weapon, property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident. Misdemeanor counts that are pending include child endangerment, domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no proof of motor vehicle insurance.