Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two on drug-related allegations

Residents of Chillicothe and San Antonio, Texas were arrested Tuesday night on several drug-related allegations in Caldwell and Mercer counties.

Nineteen-year-old Ashley Mast of Chillicothe has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance listed as heroin, methamphetamine, and prescription pills. She’s also accused of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mast was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

In Mercer County, the highway patrol arrested 26-year-old Justin Caballero of San Antonio; then placed him on a 24-hour hold at the Mercer County Jail. The state patrol accused Caballero of felony possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic marijuana, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

