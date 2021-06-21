Highway patrol reports the arrest of two late on Friday night

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Cameron resident, 27-year old Dylan Flowers, was arrested late Friday night in Caldwell County.

Flowers and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding, and driving to the left side of a vehicle when the view was obstructed by a hill. Flowers was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A Trenton resident, 43-year old Stephan Elliott, was arrested late Friday night in Grundy County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, speeding, and operating a motorcycle not validated for such operation, first offense.

Elliott was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center

