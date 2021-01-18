Highway patrol reports the arrest of three over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Houston, Texas residents were arrested early Saturday evening in Harrison County.

Twenty-one-year old Kaitlyn Spicer and 40-year old John Follis were accused of three counts of possessing a controlled substance, plus possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraud. In addition, Spicer was accused of speeding 110 miles an hour in a 70 zone.

Both individuals were taken to the Harrison County Jail.

The patrol reports a Novinger resident, 40-year old Lisa Wilson, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County on a warrant out of Adair County relating to a stealing charge. Wilson was held in the Adair County Jail.

Related