Highway patrol reports the arrest of three over the weekend

Local News January 18, 2021January 18, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Houston, Texas residents were arrested early Saturday evening in Harrison County.

Twenty-one-year old Kaitlyn Spicer and 40-year old John Follis were accused of three counts of possessing a controlled substance, plus possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraud. In addition, Spicer was accused of speeding 110 miles an hour in a 70 zone.

Both individuals were taken to the Harrison County Jail.

The patrol reports a Novinger resident, 40-year old Lisa Wilson, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County on a warrant out of Adair County relating to a stealing charge. Wilson was held in the Adair County Jail.

