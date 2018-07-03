Highway patrol reports results of impaired driving enforcement operation in Harrison County

Highway Patrol Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald has announced the results of an impaired driving enforcement operation conducted in Harrison County this weekend.

The Patrol reports the operation from Friday night at 10 o’clock to Saturday morning at 2 o’clock resulted in two arrests for driving while intoxicated, 17 traffic citations, and the issuance of 32 warnings. Four officers patroled Harrison County during that time with a goal of detecting impaired drivers and other traffic violations that contribute to traffic crashes.

Impaired driving poses a significant threat to motorists on Missouri’s roads and one of the patrol’s highest priorities is to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

Like this: Like Loading...