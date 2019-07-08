Highway patrol reports on DWI saturation efforts and Operation CARE during July 4th holiday

Grundy and Livingston counties, plus two others in extreme northwest Missouri, were locations where the highway patrol conducted driving while intoxicated saturation checks on July 4th.

Results from the four counties, Grundy, Livingston, Holt and Atchison, show troopers issued seven citations, 21 warnings and assisted three motorists. Officers also made one misdemeanor drug arrest.

The combined accident reduction effort, known as CARE, encompassed two days, July 3rd and 5th, which were designated as the peak travel days for the holiday period.

Officers issued 130 citations and 209 warnings and made two misdemeanor drug arrests, two misdemeanor warrant arrests, and assisted 35 motorists during the holiday period.