Highway patrol reports four arrests over the weekend

The highway patrol reports a Milan man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County on a Grundy County warrant accusing him of drug trafficking.

Thirty-four-year-old Dustin Nickell was also was accused of possessing methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Nickell was being held in Sullivan County.

A Bethany man was arrested early Sunday in DeKalb County and accused of driving while intoxicated: chronic offender, felony driving while revoked, speeding, no turn signal, no proof of insurance and a registration violation.

Forty-three-year-old Derek Sechrist of Bethany was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Kirksville man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County on an Adair County warrant accusing him of possession of methamphetamine, possession of ten grams or less of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Forty-two-year-old Paul McKim was taken to the Adair County Jail.

A Kirksville man, 39-year old David Sharrock, was arrested Saturday night in Adair County on an Adair County warrant accusing him of third-degree domestic assault. Sharrock was being held in the Adair County Jail.