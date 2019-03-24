Highway patrol reports arrest of two area residents

The highway patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested Saturday morning in Linn County and accused of possessing ten grams or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Forty-seven-year-old Lori Willard was transported to the Brookfield Police Department.

Thirty-one-year-old Melissa Billington of Novinger was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County and accused of possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billington was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.