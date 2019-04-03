Highway patrol reports arrest of two area residents on warrants

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two area residents Tuesday on warrants.

Forty-one-year-old Lewis Tucker of Bucklin was arrested in Linn County on a felony Kansas City Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Cass County warrant for failure to appear in court on a driving while suspended charge.

Tucker was transported to the Linn County Jail and online court information shows bond on the possession of controlled substance charge is $2,500, and bond on the arrest warrant for failure to appear is $500.

The Patrol also arrested 25-year-old Riley Maberry of Trenton in Grundy County on a misdemeanor Bates County warrant for failure to register a vehicle.

Maberry was transported to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center with online court information showing his bond is $400.