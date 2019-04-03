Highway patrol reports arrest of two area residents on warrants

Local News April 3, 2019 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two area residents Tuesday on warrants.

Forty-one-year-old Lewis Tucker of Bucklin was arrested in Linn County on a felony Kansas City Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Cass County warrant for failure to appear in court on a driving while suspended charge.

Tucker was transported to the Linn County Jail and online court information shows bond on the possession of controlled substance charge is $2,500, and bond on the arrest warrant for failure to appear is $500.

The Patrol also arrested 25-year-old Riley Maberry of Trenton in Grundy County on a misdemeanor Bates County warrant for failure to register a vehicle.

Maberry was transported to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center with online court information showing his bond is $400.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News