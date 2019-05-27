Highway patrol reports arrest of three

The highway patrol reports a liberty resident, 27-year old Jacob Spencer, was arrested late Saturday night in Caldwell County and accused with felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony assault on law enforcement, and misdemeanor counts of

resisting arrest, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving.

Two excelsior springs residents, 18-year old Alana Bedell, and 19-year-old Trevor Demboski were arrested at the same time and accused of misdemeanor second degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

All three were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.