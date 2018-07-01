Highway Patrol reports arrest of three area residents

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of several individuals in area counties Friday night.

The Highway Patrol arrested 43-year-old Boyd March of Trenton in Macon County on an Adair County warrant for child support. He was transported to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Online court information shows March has been charged with misdemeanor non-support.

Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny Holmes of Spiro, Oklahoma was arrested in Grundy County on a Cedar County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for no seat belt. The Patrol reports he posted bond at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

The Patrol also arrested 43-year-old Sheila Ash in Harrison County and accused her of felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

