The highway patrol reports a Ridgeway man, 35-year old Ludwig Renner, was arrested Saturday night in Mercer County.

Renner was accused of unlawfully operating a UTV on a highway in excess of 45 miles an hour, felony driving while intoxicated/aggravated offender, resisting arrest for a felony charge, and failure to halt at a stop sign.

Renner was transported to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

