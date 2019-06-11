Highway Patrol reports arrest of KC man in Harrison County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man on a DeKalb County warrant and another allegation in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

The warrant for 27-year-old Patrick Mwumvira was for misdemeanor failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle. Online court information indicates he has also been charged with misdemeanor exceeded posted speed limit in DeKalb County. His bond is $1,000 cash only.

The Patrol also accused Mwumvira of failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.