The highway patrol reports the arrest of a Gallatin resident

Forty-six-year-old Claudell Bruyer was arrested early Sunday in Daviess County on Clinton County felony warrants accusing her of two counts of possessing a controlled substance. She’s also accused of misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession and use of drug paraphernalia, and possessing marijuana.

Bruyer was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.