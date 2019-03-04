Highway patrol reports arrest of four over the weekend

An Independence man, 30-year old Dereck Cornish, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Caldwell County.

Cornish was accused of felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest by fleeing, and possession of methamphetamine. There also was a Jackson County warrant accusing Cornish of failure to appear relating to resisting arrest. No injuries were reported in connection with Saturday’s arrest. Cornish was taken to the Caldwell County jail.

A Kansas City resident, 36-year Jennifer Carney, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Caldwell County and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Caldwell County jail.

The patrol reports a Liberty resident, 32-year old Allison Pindar, was arrested Saturday morning in Harrison County. Pindar was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of ten grams or less of marijuana, and exceeding the posted speed limit. Pindar was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Grant City resident, 30-year old Dustin Ueligger, was arrested early Saturday in Gentry County on a Worth County felony warrant accusing Ueligger of second-degree assault, no valid plates, and no seat belt. Ueligger was released to a Worth County deputy.