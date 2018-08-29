Highway patrol reports arrest of Braymer teen

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Braymer teen in DeKalb County Tuesday morning on multiple allegations and warrants.

Nineteen-year-old John Wayne Farrington was accused of no seat belt, driving while suspended, possession of under 35 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol reports the warrants were from the Chillicothe Police Department for failure to appear on an animal at large charge.

Farrington was transported to the Cameron Police Department with the patrol noting that he was bondable.

