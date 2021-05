A Cainsville man was taken into custody on Monday night, May 17, 2021, in DeKalb County and was held on a 24-hour hold at the regional jail in Pattonsburg.

The highway patrol accused 28-year-old Tony Bennett of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony stealing, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bennett also is accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked.