Highway patrol report two arrests; one in Grundy County and one in Harrison County

The highway patrol reports the arrest Sunday night of a St. Joseph resident while in Grundy County.

Twenty-year-old Colton Youngs is accused of alleged unlawful use and exhibiting a weapon as well as operating a vehicle in an alleged careless and imprudent manner. Youngs was taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

In Harrison County Sunday night, the highway patrol arrested a woman from Minnesota on multiple accusations.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jazmine Byers of Fridley, Minnesota was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Byers was accused of speeding 97 miles an hour in a 70 zone, alleged possession of a controlled substance believed to be ecstasy and possession of less than ten grams of

marijuana.

