Highway patrol releases details of Labor Day operations in multiple counties

The Highway Patrol office in St. Joseph has released results of the Labor Day holiday weekend impaired driving enforcement operations.

The northwest Missouri troop conducted DWI saturations in eight counties: Andrew, Buchanan, Daviess, Dekalb, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Nodaway.

There was one driving while intoxicated arrest, 39 traffic citations, five drug arrests, and two misdemeanor warrant arrests. Troopers gave 147 warnings and assisted 21 motorists.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Commander of Troop H also released details of the Labor Day holiday weekend operations.

Officers with Troop H conducted hazardous moving operations in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, and Holt counties.

These operations resulted in 98 traffic citations issued, 208 warnings issued, and 31 motorists assisted.