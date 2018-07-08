Highway patrol arrests three over the weekend

A Rockford, Illinois woman arrested by the Highway Patrol in Daviess County Friday morning has been charged with two misdemeanors.

Online court information shows 47-year-old Susan Brown has been charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within the right lane of the highway with two or more lanes in the same direction. Bond was set at $1,000 cash only, with special conditions that she is to submit to any form of drug or alcohol testing immediately upon request by the court or any member of law enforcement.

The Patrol reports Brown was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

The Patrol arrested 40-year-old Kineta Keith of Cainsville Friday night and accused her of unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on the highway.

Twenty-year-old Kasey McFall of Bethany was arrested early Saturday morning and accused him of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Both were also accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Keith and McFall were transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

