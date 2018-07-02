Highway patrol arrests three on a multitude of alleged charges

The highway patrol reports a St. Joseph man, 53-year old Timothy Bernard, was arrested in Worth County late Saturday morning and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful window tint, failure to maintain the right half of the road, and no proof of insurance. Bernard was released from custody on citations.

Twenty-one-year-old Garrett Coffman of Kirksville was arrested Saturday morning in Adair County and accused of possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance and not wearing a seatbelt. Coffman also had three outstanding Linn County traffic warrants and was taken to the Adair County Jail after his arrest.

An Owatonna, Minnesota resident, 44-year-old Tilish Graham, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Daviess County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving, speeding, and failure to drive within a single lane. Ms. Graham was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

