Highway patrol arrests Kirksville man

March 1, 2019
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Adair County Thursday afternoon on multiple allegations.

Forty-two-year-old Paul McKim was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of under 10 grams of marijuana, failure to display valid plates, and driving without a license—second offense.

McKim also had a felony warrant for non-support and a misdemeanor warrant for driving without a license. Both warrants were from Adair County.

McKim was transported to the Adair County Jail.

