An Arkansas man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon has been charged with three misdemeanors.

Online court information shows 23-year-old Travis Scoggin of Rosebud, Arkansas has been charged with driving while revoked or suspended—first offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Highway Patrol reports he was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.