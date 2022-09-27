Highway 65 to be reduced to one lane in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow Highway 65 over Route 6 in Trenton beginning October 10, 2022.

Contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will complete the rehabilitation project which is expected to continue through late December 2022.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone and a 17-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.