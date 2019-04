The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map indicates U. S. Highway 65 between Carrollton and Waverly is now open to traffic.

U. S. 65 had been closed in both directions in that area since March 28th due to flooding of the Missouri River and Moss Creek.

MoDOT’s list of planned roadwork for next week shows bridge maintenance is to be done at the Missouri River Overflow Bridge on U. S. 65 in Carroll County Monday through Friday.