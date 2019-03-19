Highway 65 shoulder work to begin south of Carrollton

Shoulder work on Highway 65 south of Carrollton will begin this week in preparation for the traffic shift moving motorists onto the shoulders during bridge rehabilitation work.

Contractors from Lehman Construction LLC will begin prepping the Wakenda Creek and Missouri River Overflow bridge shoulders on Wednesday, March 20. Work is expected to continue through early April. The shoulder work in Carroll County will include daily lane closures.

Bridge rehabilitation projects are expected to begin in mid-May and continue through October. All work and schedules are weather permitting.