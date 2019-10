Carroll County Highway 65 is now open from Route 24 in Carrollton to Waverly. The roadway had been closed due to flooding since Oct. 2, 2019.

In this area, which is prone to flooding, MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions. As always, never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of floodwaters can force a vehicle off the roadway.

