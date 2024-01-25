Highway 65 accident in Carroll County injures Chillicothe man

Share To Your Social Network

An early morning collision on Highway 65, south of Route M in Carroll County, Missouri, resulted in moderate injuries for one driver and extensive damage to two vehicles. The accident, which occurred at 6:09 a.m. on January 25, 2024, involved three vehicles: a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2024 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 31-year-old Tyler M. Gibson of Chillicothe, Missouri, was traveling southbound on Highway 65. For reasons yet to be determined, the Equinox veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with the Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 26-year-old Lucas D. Sanders of Carrollton, Missouri. The Peterbilt tractor-trailer, operated by 37-year-old Jonathan A. Lea of Slater, Missouri, subsequently rear-ended the Equinox.

Tyler M. Gibson sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by Carroll County EMS to North Kansas City for treatment. Both the Chevrolet Equinox and the Chevrolet Silverado suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene. The Peterbilt tractor-trailer sustained minor damage but was driven away from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report noted that Gibson’s use of a seat belt at the time of the crash is unknown, while both Sanders and Lea were wearing their seat belts.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

