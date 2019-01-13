Highway 63 crash injures three

The Highway Patrol reports two Macon residents and one Farmington woman sustained injuries when a pickup truck slid on a snow-covered road and overturned one mile south of Jacksonville Friday afternoon.

The driver, 23-year-old John Myers, and passenger 22-year-old Rose Masten, both of Macon, as well as passenger 24-year-old Daniele Janis of Farmington, were transported by ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center. The Patrol called Myers’s and Masten’s injuries moderate and Janis’s minor.

The truck traveled south on U. S. Highway 63 when it reportedly slid on snow before running off the right side of the road and overturning. The vehicle received moderate damage.

The driver and the passengers did not wear seatbelts at the time of the accident.