Highway 63 collision leaves three injured near Excello

On January 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., an accident occurred on Highway 63, one mile east of Excello, Missouri. The collision involved a 2019 Kia Niro, driven by Dennis A. Allen, 62, from Flemington, Missouri, and a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by Brian J. Hilgendorf, 63, from Excello, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the GMC Sierra failed to yield and collided with the Kia Niro. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Still Towing.

Dennis A. Allen, the driver of the Kia Niro, suffered minor injuries, while a passenger in the same vehicle, Danette L. Beeson, 57, from Ashland, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Brian J. Hilgendorf, the driver of the GMC Sierra, also suffered minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt. All injured parties were transported to Samaritan Hospital by Macon County Ambulance.

The crash was attended by personnel from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Ambulance, and Macon County Rural Fire Department, along with conservation agent Barnes and Corporals Kindle and Cundiff of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.