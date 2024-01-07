Highway 63 collision involving teen driver results in minor injuries

In an incident on the evening of January 5, 2024, two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 63, approximately four miles north of Clark, Missouri. The crash occurred at around 10:35 p.m. and involved a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Toyota Tacoma, driven by 19-year-old Brent Mason A of Springfield, Missouri, began sliding on the ice-covered road, leading to a collision with the Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 17-year-old female from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The young driver of the Traverse sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Boone Hospital in Columbia for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The condition of Brent Mason was not specified in the report.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Prather’s in Cairo.

Assistance at the crash scene was provided by Trooper Gipson, alongside the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Ambulance, and the Eastern Randolph County Fire Department.