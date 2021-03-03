Highway 36 resurfacing project to begin soon in St. Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A resurfacing project is set to begin soon on U.S. Route 36 through St. Joseph.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC to complete the project, which includes both directions of U.S. Route 36 between the Missouri River Bridge and 0.75 miles east of Route AC (Riverside Road). The project includes pavement repairs, resurfacing, curb repair, and guardrail improvements, as needed.

Pavement repairs are scheduled to begin the week of March 15, 2021. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction around the repair sites. Some of these single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock to allow the pavement to cure.

Resurfacing, including ramps within the project limits, is currently planned to start in early May. U.S. Route 36 will remain open, but ramps may close during the resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures.

Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday, weather permitting. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the project’s duration, which is scheduled to be complete in early August.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

