Highway 36 resurfacing project progresses in Livingston County

A resurfacing and pavement improvement project is progressing on Highway 36 in Livingston County. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC, to complete the project, which extends from the bridge over Coon Creek in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line.

Crews have completed the paving portion of the project and are currently working on two concrete pavement replacements on Highway 36 under the Highway 65 bridge and the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge. Crews are working in three phases to complete the concrete work:

Phase One (completed): The roadway is now fully open to two-lane traffic for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Phase Two (May 28-June 14): Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the driving lane, both directions, for passing (inside) lane reconstruction.

Phase Three (June 15-July 12): Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the passing lane, both directions, for driving (outside) lane reconstruction.

Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed, weather permitting. A 17-foot width restriction will be in place. All work is expected to be complete by the end of July.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

