Highway 36 Raceway in Osborn to hold Horsepower Festival

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway 36 Raceway in Osborn will hold a Horsepower Festival next month.

Activities are scheduled for May 13th from 9 am to 10 pm.

A car show will run from 9 am to 3 pm. There will also be a swap meet, vendors, food trucks, and music. A drag race will open at 5 pm, and the race will start at 6 pm.

Admission costs $20 and is free for children 12 years old and younger. Admission is good for all day on May 13th and will get attendees into the drag race.

More information on the Horsepower Festival can be found on the Diesel Motorsports website.

Related