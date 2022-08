Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron was struck on Monday by a dump truck.

After an initial inspection, the eastbound right-hand lane of the bridge has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction was put in place. These safety measures will remain in place until further notice.

A more extensive evaluation is being conducted by inspectors from the Missouri Department of Transportation to determine the extent of damage and any additional measures that will need to be taken.