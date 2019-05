Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that flood waters are receding and some roads are opening.

As of 7:31 am, May 31, 2019, Highway 36 east from Chillicothe is opening and will be 2 lanes of traffic initially.

Highway 190 at the Thompson River Bridge has opened this morning. Cox advises caution in these areas as at least on 190, the shoulder has eroded in places and could cause vehicle damage if you drive off the paved portion of the road.