Highway 3 deer collision in Macon County sends driver to hospital

State News January 29, 2024 KTTN News
In an incident on January 28, 2024, at around 6:05 p.m., a Ford Escape, driven by Kimberly D. Walker, 45, of Bevier, Missouri, collided with a deer on Highway 3, one mile south of Callao. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Stills Towing.

Walker, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. She was transported to Samaritan Memorial Hospital by the Macon County Ambulance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Callao First Responder and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

