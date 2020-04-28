Highway 24 resurfacing to begin next week

A resurfacing and shoulder improvement project on U.S. Route 24 is scheduled to begin next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction to complete the resurfacing and shoulder improvements on U.S. Route 24 from approximately 2 miles west of Route 41 near DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville.

The contractor plans to begin on Monday, May 4, 2020. A pilot car and flaggers will direct motorists around the lane closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

During daylight hours, Monday through Friday, crews will be on-site and the work zone will be active. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary, to complete the project on schedule. All work should be complete by mid-June 2020.

Signs will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

