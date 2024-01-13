Highway 19 crash near Perry leads to inuries for passenger

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on January 12, 2024, a traffic accident occurred on Highway 19, one mile north of Perry, Missouri. The incident involved a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Dallas Haselhuhn, a 27-year-old resident of Plymouth, Michigan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Subaru was traveling southbound when it veered off the left side of the road. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed by Show Me Towing based in Monroe City, Missouri. Dallas Haselhuhn, the driver, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

A passenger in the Subaru, Michael E. Haselhuhn, a 60-year-old also from Plymouth, Michigan, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt. Michael Haselhuhn was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Perry First Responders assisted at the scene of the accident.

