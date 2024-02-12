Highway 169 crash injures King City driver and 8-year-old boy

Share To Your Social Network

On February 11, 2024, at 7:01 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 169, approximately 1.5 miles north of Avenue City, resulting in injuries to a King City driver and a juvenile passenger.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Dodge Dakota, driven by Joshua L. Pike, 33, veered off the east side of the highway. Attempting to correct the vehicle’s course, Pike oversteered, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway on the west side and collide with an embankment. The truck overturned, ultimately coming to a halt on its wheels, facing southwest off the west side of the road.

The crash report identifies a juvenile male, age 8, also from King City, as a passenger in the vehicle. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. Pike suffered minor injuries but opted to seek medical attention later. Neither was reportedly using any safety equipment at the time of the accident.

The incident prompted responses from Cpl. J. D. Maudlin, Cpl. J. D. Farmer, Trooper S. P. Gomez, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, and the Savannah Police Department. The 2001 Dodge Dakota was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

