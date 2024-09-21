Highway 160 crash near Thomasville claims life of 75-year-old Koshkonong man

A 75-year-old man from Koshkonong, Missouri, was killed in a rear-end collision on Highway 160 west of Thomasville on Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. on September 20, 2024, four miles west of Thomasville in Oregon County. The crash involved a 2022 Ford Escape driven by 49-year-old Joy A. Parton of Alton, Missouri, and a Kubota utility terrain vehicle operated by Glen E. Trantham, 75, of Koshkonong.

Authorities reported that both vehicles traveled westbound when the Ford Escape struck the utility vehicle from behind. Trantham, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. by Dr. Pogue at Ozarks Health Care.

Parton was wearing a seat belt and was not reported injured. The accident marks the 17th fatality in Troop G for 2024, compared to 24 at the same time last year.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Corporal M.T. Weakley and Crash Team Member Sergeant M.B. Lomedico.

Post Views: 225