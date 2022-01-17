Highway 116 bridge over Platte River to close for work

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

In northwest Missouri, the contractor has rescheduled the planned closure of the Buchanan County Route 116 bridge over the Platte River. It had been scheduled to begin today but has been postponed by one week.

Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will now close Highway 116 at the Platte River, between Routes E and F, on Monday, January 24th to replace the bridge bearings. The bridge could remain closed through mid-February. A signed detour will direct motorists over Routes MM, H, and E around the closure.

The work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

