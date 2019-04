The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map now indicates Highway 10 southwest of Carrollton has been re-opened.

The roadway has been closed for more than a week due to flooding of Moss Creek. Highway 65 remains closed between Waverly and Carrollton due to flooding of the Missouri River.

A MoDOT representative reported it will be up to a maintenance supervisor’s discretion as to when U. S. 65 is safe enough to reopen.