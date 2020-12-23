High winds cause power outage in Grundy, Harrison and Livingston counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

High winds breaking a pole caused a power outage for about 160 Evergy customers in the Spickard area on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gina Penzig with Evergy, reports power was out for about two and a half hours starting at around 9:40 in the morning.

Grundy County Emergency Management reported that as of 10:45 on Wednesday morning, December 23rd, power outages affected 169 people in Grundy County, 368 in Harrison County, and 78 in Livingston County.

As of 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, the number affected by the outage was reduced to six people in Grundy County and 76 in Livingston County.

